Sheila Accuses Israel DMW Of Allegedly Beating Up Her Mum

The estranged wife of Davido’s Logistic Manager, Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage, has allegedly accused Isreal of beating up her mum, adding that her husband should be held responsible if anything happens to her or any of her family members.

Sheila had on Friday, November 24, raised an alarm that her life and that of her family members were in danger, alleging that Israel invaded her mother’s shop with hoodlums to harass her.

This coming hours after Israel DMW claimed Sheila and her family, especially her mum defrauded him and that she left their marriage as soon as she became famous, stating that his ex-wife’s family are “Gold Diggers”.

READ ALSO:

In contrary to Israel’s claim that she and her family are “gold diggers,” Sheila said she’s from a well-to-do family, adding that her dad and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole are “first cousins.

She also claimed that she had no issue with Isreal serving Davido; instead, she advised him to get a legacy for himself or set up a business, which was a great concern for his family.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

She wrote, “I never had an issue with him serving his boss. As a wife, I only told my husband to get something doing! Get a business running, start building a legacy, gave him countless ideas on things he could possibly do.

“I just wanted him to have something going on for himself which his family fully support as it’s a concern to everyone

“If anything happens to me or any member of my family, @IsraelDMW should be held responsible.

“Going to my mum’s shop to beat her up? You wan to kill pikin, kill mama join?

‘This isn’t even something to be quiet about at this point.

“I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside involving the police I reached out to someone I believe could reach him and would act on it, I say make I no forward so I don’t get the ‘oh you shouldn’t have brought it online.’

“Yesterday! This man carried boys to harass my mum at her shop!”

Sheila added that she had reached out to the Police on the development and Isreal should be held responsible if anything happens to her and her family.

New Telegraph recalls that Israel and Sheila tied the knot on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at a traditional ceremony that was held in Benin City.

However, the couple got separated barely eight months after their flamboyant wedding over allegations of domestic violence and infidelity from both parties.