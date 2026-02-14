It was a celebratory, colourful and historic day for the graduands of the Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITTOG), as the renowned hospitality school across Africa and the world, marked its 18th graduation and award ceremony recently at the famous Kairaba Beach Hotel in Senegambia.

Sharing the podium with them on this August occasion and even outshining them on the day, was the Principal of ITTOG, Alhaji Sheikh Tejan Nyang, when he claimed the podium to deliver his speech, which turned out to be a valedictory speech, following his formal disengagement and retirement from the Institute, after 18 years of glorious and meritorious service to the Institute that he was part of right from its inception, as its Principal and Founding member. Sheikh, as fondly called by everyone, is by every stretch of imagination a renowned tourism Czar.

A discipled, principled, wellread and travelled tourism expert, with a quiet, and affable disposition, whose fame spread across his beloved country, The Gambia, known as The Smiling Coast of Africa, Africa and the world, for his impactful and towering contributions to pushing the frontiers of The Gambia and African tourism. In Nigeria tourism circle, Nyang, is the face of The Gambia Tourism; well-known and respected in the sector.

For the Lagos tourism circuit, especially regular faces and patrons of Akwabba Africa Travel Market, a forum organised yearly by Ikechi Uko, Nyang (Uncle Tejay), as he’s fondly called, was one of the popular faces from The Gambia tourism circuit, in the early days of the country’s romance with Nigeria till the present dispensation. Given his robust and enviable record of service, he rose through the ranks of tourism in his country to become tourism consultant in later years and then head of ITTOG, as a pioneer.

He is a scholar extra-ordinary, and a cerebral intellectual, with high propensity for research and scholarship. He could be described as teachers’ teacher and tourism technician of high repute and highly sought after. His robust and long years of services at both the public and private sectors spanned his time at one of Norway’s biggest Tour International Year of Volunteers for two; then again returned to the public service where he coordinated The Gambia Tourism Master Plan Studies.

He also at a point served as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Tourism Commit- tee on hotel classification; the UNIDO/ ECOWAS Tourism standards; and a Member of the Eco-label Committee, among other ports of service through the years. In an emotive address, which left the audience with teary eyes, Nyang noted that the day was; “not only a graduation and award ceremony, but also a moment of reflection, gratitude and farewell.”

On his uninterrupted 18 years of service to the Institute, Nyan said the experience was; “a university of life,” earning in the process; “metaphorically triple master’s degrees and triple doctorates, not from textbooks, but from listening carefully to parents’ stories.” These were moving and telling stories of sacrifice, struggle, commitment, and, at times, neglect and dedication to the education of their children and wards in bid for them to realise their dream.

“Schools reinforce values, but parents plant them,” he said, adding; “Schools can teach equations, sharpen talents and open minds, but they can- not undo ten years of poor parenting in one term.” On the theme of the graduation ceremony; The Power of Service: Building Communities through Volunteerism, the former head of the Institute, noted; “we give back what we have been given. Volunteerism is the highest expression of humanity and faith.”

He noted that this philosophy has guided both him and his partner throughout their years of service. On the subject of retirement, he challenged conOperators, Saga Tours, as a sales consultant prior to his entrance into The Gambian Civil service in 1978.

He started out as Tourism Assistance and rose to the rank of Director of Tourism in 1990. He went on voluntary retirement in 1993 and later pitched his tent with the private sector once again, joining forces with one of the leading top three-star hotels in The Gambia; Sunwing Hotel at Cape Point in Bakau, as Rooms Divisions Manager.

In 1996, he became the General Manager of African Village Hotel; joined the United Nations as National Coordinator of The ventional thinking, stressing; “retirement, as the world understands it, is not rest; it is resignation from purpose. Everything in creation moves. Rivers flow. The Earth rotates. The stars dance. Where motion stops, stagnation begins. What we need is not retirement, but redirection,” he said of what the next step maybe for him as he bows out of the Institute.

… over 150 students received certificates

Over 150 students across multiple disciplines, including Tourism and Hospitality, SIEF Cookery and Pastry, SIEF Event Planning and Management, Amadeus Booking System, Cabin Crew and Aviation Services, and Travel and Tourism, received their certificates during the ceremony.

Dr Adama Bah, who is the Chairman of ITTOG’s Board of Directors, congratulated and commended the graduates, lecturers, and staff, highlighting the importance of giving back to society. Drawing from his experience with volunteer organisations such as People and Places and CorpsAfrica, Bah noted that volunteerism; “is not simply about spending your time helping others; its impact goes far beyond that.”

He charged young people to embrace service as a means of personal and national development. “Life becomes meaningful when we give back what we have been given,” he said. Bah also paid tribute to a young driver, Assan, who reportedly lost his life at sea, urging graduates to pursue their goals at home with dedication and perseverance.

The Keynote speaker Professor Harold Goodwin, Chairman of People and Places Responsible Volunteering from the United Kingdom, noted the transformative power of volunteering, while new ITTOG Head of School Daba Jagne and other dignitaries encouraged the graduates to deploy their education for community development and national progress. Six industry pioneers were recognised at the ceremony.

They are; PA Omar Faal, Sami Tamim, Alhaji Gibba, Kantong Jaiteh, Aji Jainaba Gaye, and Aji Ramou Nyang; for their contributions to The Gambia’s tourism sector, reinforcing ITTOG’s policy of honouring contributors while they are alive.