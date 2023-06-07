Sheikh Jassim Makes 5th Bid For Man United, Sets Friday Deadline

Qatari banker, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani has made a fifth bid in an attempt to acquire full control of Manchester United.
Not only has Sheikh Jassim submitted a further offer to compete with INEOS chief, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but he has also set a deadline of Friday, June 9.
It is believed that Sheikh Jassim submitted the bid directly to the Glazers and Raine Group, who are advising the American family on the sale of the club.
The Qatari billionaire has threatened that he will engage up until Friday. After then, the bid will stand, but there will be no further negotiations.
It remains to be seen how the Glazers and Raine Group react to this, but don’t forget Sir Jim Ratcliffe who could have another counteroffer to make as he attempts to take control of the club.
Fans will be hoping that the end is near for the Glazers, who have pretty much run the club into the ground over the past 18 years, but there is a split in the fanbase about who is best suited as new owners.
