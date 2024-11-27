Sheik Gumi To FG: Establish Special Paramilitary Outfit To Tackle Lakurawa

Share

Controversial Islamic scholar and preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Federal Government to fashion a separate paramilitary outfit to combat the Lakurawa sect in the North.

This is coming days after it was reported that the sect, which operates in North Western states of Sokoto and Kebbi has moved into Niger in North Central and Kaduna State.

Speaking as a guest on Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese-ijebu Current Affairs programme, “Frontline” yesterday, as monitored by New Telegraph, the cleric posited that the ideology of the group is yet to be determined.

However, judging by their activities and most recent mayhem in Mera Community of Kebbi State, which resulted in the loss of 17 lives, Gumi said it is safe to say they are not different from every other fanatical religious sect parading the Sahel.

His words: “There are some foreign superpowers in it, because Nigeria is filled with many mineral sources in some areas that are fertile land.

They come and cause mayhem so we can seek their protections afterwards.” Gumi, The current Mufti and Mufassir at the Kaduna Central Mosque Sultan Bello, opined that the Nigerian Military is not developed to fight terrorism, calling for the establishment of a separate outfit who are more familiar with the terrains than the soldiers sent to these embattled communities to tackle the Lakurawa sects. “Our Military is fashioned in the system of the British Army.

It is not to fight bandits but to fight another military. If the Niger Republic faces Nigeria, we will send our military. Military is a competition of firepower, and we are expecting too much from them if we want them to focus on attacking bandits,” he noted.

Engaging the local herdsmen as a force of combat, he believes will calm the impending insurgency, citing the paramilitary wings of Bangladesh used to infiltrate terrorist groups as an example

Share

Please follow and like us: