Sheik Ayilara Urges Imams to Guide People to Allah, Not Wrong Path

The Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Dr Taliat Ayilara, has lauded the pivotal role of Anwarul-Islam Movement of Nigeria in advancing education and Da’wah, describing it as one of the foremost Muslim societies in Nigeria, predating many other organisations in Nigeria.

The 109-year-old Islamic organisation predates other sister organisations like Ansar-udDeen, Jama’atul Islamiyyah, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria and many others. Sheikh Ayilara gave the commendation at the Turbaning and Award ceremony in Lagos, as part of the activities marking Anwar-ul-Islam’s 2025 Annual Conference.

Admonishing the newly turbanned Chief Imam and Missioner of the Movement, as well as Muslim leadership across various spectrums, Sheikh Ayilara who said Sheikh Afisi personally invited him to offer guidance on what is expected of him as an Imam. Imam Ayilara said he used the occasion to address every Imam and leader in the Islamic setting.

He stressed that the primary duty of an Imam is to guide people to the worship of Allah alone and steer them away from transgression and falsehood.Quoting Qur’an 16:36, he said: “And We certainly sent into every nation a messenger, [saying], Worship Allah and avoid taghut (false gods). And among them were those whom Allah guided, and among them were those upon whom error was decreed. So travel through the earth and observe how was the end of those who denied.”

The respected scholar reminded the audience that leadership in Islam is a divine trust, not an opportunity for personal gain or position. He urged Imam Afise and other Imams to remain firm, just, and humble, constantly reminding their followers of Tawheed (monotheism) and guiding them towards moral uprightness. Sheikh Ayilara also advised the new Chief Imam to uphold the tenets of Islam and avoid practices that contradict Islamic teachings, including involvement in occultism or supernatural dealings.

He also warned him against falling into the trap of performing what is locally referred to as “Jalabi” a non-Islamic ritual that some followers may expect from religious leaders. “Even though some people may come to you expecting Jalabi, you must distant yourself from it. As an Imam, your role is to lead with the Qur’an and Sunnah, not to satisfy people’s superstitious beliefs,” he said.

Sheikh Ayilara recalled that he had once been approached as the Chief Imam of Ogbomosho, by some individuals who claimed to be “Aje” (witches), offering to provide terrestrial powers for influence and protection. He warned that such offers must be firmly rejected. “Some of these people will come to you too, but you must not accept them. Doing so will corrupt your faith, bring disgrace to your personality, and lead to loss both in this world and in the hereafter,” Sheikh Ayilara cautioned.

The Chief Imam of Ogbomosso urged the Muslim community to support the Chief Missioner in carrying out his duties, even as he tasked them to hold him accountable in line with Islamic principles. Sheikh Ayilara reminded the gathering to fear Allah, uphold the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and stand firm against all forms of Shirk (associating partners with Allah), which could render good deeds void. In his remarks Imam Sheikh Afisi reflects on unexpected elevation, appreciates guest Imam.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the guest lecturer, Sheikh Taliat Ayilara for honouring the invitation and delivering a soul-stirring address.He reflected on the weight of the responsibility placed upon him, describing his appointment as both “overwhelming and unexpected.” “I never imagined myself becoming the Chief Imam,” he said. “I didn’t attend Islamic school with that goal in mind. Even when the idea was suggested, I rejected it several times.

But ultimately, Allah’s will prevailed.”School supplies He recounted his long-standing service in the organisation, saying he was born into the Movement and had served in several capacities, including serving as Personal Assistant to the immediate past Chief Missioner and as the pioneer Secretary of the Hajj Committee in the 1990s. “I remained active within the missionary body for almost two decades before work took me out of Lagos. Now that I am back, I thank Allah for this opportunity to serve,” he said.

The outgoing President, Alhaji Mubashir Ojelade, was honoured with a Merit Award in recognition of his remarkable contributions toward repositioning the organisation during his tenure. In his remarks, Alhaji Ojelade expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and acknowledged the collective efforts that led to the success of the four-day national conference and turbaning ceremony.

“From Thursday through Sunday, all the activities were well attended and smoothly executed,” he said. “I thank Allah, the conference and turbaning committees, our esteemed guests, and respected leaders from the Muslim community who honoured the event with their presence.” Reflecting on his nine-year tenure, Alhaji Ojelade noted key achievements, particularly in education. “Our secondary schools are now in a much better state. We’ve taken bold steps, and I believe the next administration will surpass us,” he stated.