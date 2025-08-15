Sheik Adigun To Muslims: Strive In Service Of Allah, Help The Less-privileged, Before Death Comes

The Chief Imam of Atala Central Mosque, Sheik Sulaimon Adigun has urged Muslims to strive in the course of Allah and help the less privilege in the society. The Islamic cleric who spoke on the topic ” Fisebililahi.” in its Friday sermon at Mowe, Ogun.Said Fisebililahi could be in the way of helping the orphan, widow, a sick person.

He said striving in the course of Allah is an important topic in the glorious Quran. “Allah said if someone come to you and said please help me and said Fisebililahi, even if such a person is lying in as much as that person said Fisebililahi we should render help to such a person who asked us for help no matter the condition.

“Asides from fasting,observing solat, Fisebililahi is also important, when prophet Muhammad was ask by some of his disciples that what’s better after solat and fasting, he said alms given. It is another way of striving in the way of Allah. I want to beg those of us in this mosque today, let’s us help the needy in everything Allah gave us.”

The Islamic cleric said helping other faith is also good, because its not limited to Muslims alone, it is for everyone even a pagan who didn’t believe in Allah. “We can also help in the building of a mosque and the building of Arabic school, sewing of school uniform, buying of studies books for Arabic school students is also a way of striving in the course of Allah for mankind.

“Allah said in one verse of the Quran that you shouldn’t let your wealth, Children, wives lead you astray in what I have ordered you to do. Allah also said whoever is wealth, children and wives stop him or her from helping mankind we be among the loser on the day of reckoning.There are children who want to further their education but such a child parent couldn’t afford it because of financial issues, if you have the money to do so help such a person.

“You may also be sound in education, use your knowledge to impact others, use your talents to help others, it’s not only about wealth, its also Fisebililahi, striving in helping other is as good as Worshiping Allah. Some people at the point of death we be begging Allah to spare him or her to do good they didn’t do before death comes.

Allah said there is no going to be extension for whoever his or her time of death is now. Lets strive in Allah’s courses before death comes.” Sheik Adigun further said, ” in another verse Allah ordered us to observe our Solat, give out Zakat and lend him money.

One of the disciples of prophet Muhammad went to him and asked him ‘ is there anything we can lend Allah, Prophet Muhammad said yes, there is something important we can lend Allah, the disciple then told prophet Muhammad that he has lend Allah is farm to help the needy in the society.

“Whatever we send forth is what we are going to meet on the day of resurrection. whoever has intention of helping people and died before doing it, such a person Allah will reward him or her, and in the other way around you also get your reward. I want to urge us all to strive in the way of Allah and help the needy.”