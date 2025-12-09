‘Shehu Yar’adua Was Symbol Of National Conscience, Integrity’

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, describing him as a symbol of national conscience, civic duty, and unwavering integrity.

According to Yomi Odunuga, a spokesman to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the President stated this in Abuja yesterday when he launched a new civic anthology titled ‘Letters to the Union We Hope to Become’.

The event, which held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, marked the 28th anniversary of the elder statesman’s passing. Represented by the SGF, the President said the gathering was not merely a commemoration, but a renewal of the national values Yar’Adua fought for.

He said the Late Yar’Adua fought for justice, unity, accountability, and principled leadership, adding that these values form the pillars of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking before an audience of political leaders, civil society actors, writers and members of the Yar’Adua family including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu said the late Tafida Katsina represented a rare blend of patriotism, sacrifice, and political clarity that continued to inspire generations. “Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was not simply a soldier in uniform.”