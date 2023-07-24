Shehu Sani’s Condemns Asari Dokubo’s Private Army For Tinubu

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth assembly, Shehu Sani has condemned the private army assembled by Asari Dokubo, a militant commander in the Niger Delta for President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Dokubo had urged President Tinubu’s adversaries to stay away from him since anyone who attempted to bring him down had already failed.

Dokubo gave the warning while addressing his gang members of about 300 militants after his return from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

In a viral video, the militant leader said he and his comrades are working for President Tinubu and anyone seeking his downfall will be smashed.

Reacting swiftly to the development, Shehu Sani encouraged Tinubu not to directly or indirectly permit or support the emergence of state-backed private armed militia in a tweet he posted on Monday.

According to him, the President does not need a private army, saying that the country’s armed forces, Police, and other security agencies have the experience, capacity, and competence to provide all the necessary protection for him.

He wrote: “I don’t know if the trending video is real or fake, but in any case, President Tinubu must not directly or indirectly allow or encourage the rise of state-backed private armed militia.

“They are viruses for the destruction of any country. A fragile country like ours doesn’t need a private army. The country’s armed forces, Police, and other security agencies have the experience, capacity, and competence to provide all the necessary protection the President and the Government need.”

