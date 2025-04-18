Shehu Sani Urges Tinubu To Shun Nepotism In Political Appointment

Share

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, lamented what he described as a practice of most African leaders who tend to fill important positions with people from their ethnic group once they assume power.

Sani also condemned the hypocrisy of some opposition politicians whom he said kept quiet when the lopsided appointments were perpetrated by people from their own ethnic group but suddenly found their voice when it was done by someone from a different ethnic group.

The Kaduna lawmaker who made this remark while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, advised President Bola Tinubu not to follow the same line.

“I will say that President Asiwaju should also be very careful. He shouldn’t toe that line because it has been in African political geography that each time a person takes over position of office, he fills the major positions with people from his ethnic group and it is happening everywhere.

“So, people who find themselves in power should see it as an opportunity to serve not as those who have conquered and as such, they have to put their people everywhere.

“I would appreciate the morality of the opposition if I can hear your voice when your own man from your tribe, from your ethnic group were perpetrating those evil and you stood against it.

“And when you keep quiet when it favoured you and now you speak out when it doesn’t favour you, it means you have other intentions,” he said.

