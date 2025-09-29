Shehu Sani Urges PENGASSAN, Dangote To Embrace Dialogue

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to avoid a strike through constructive dialogue.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that PENGASSAN accused Dangote Refinery of sacking 800 Nigerian workers and replacing them with “over 2,000 Indians.”

The strike directive warned that operations would not resume until workers were reinstated.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the former lawmaker warns that a nationwide shutdown would hurt every Nigerian.

Sani praised Dangote as “one son Nigeria is proud of” for building Africa’s largest refinery. but cautioned that the refinery’s global reputation should not be damaged by disputes with labour unions.

However, he stressed that workers must have the right to union membership under the Constitution.

Sani explained that the root of the crisis is a clash between Dangote’s need for uninterrupted production and the unions’ duty to protect workers.

He acknowledged Dangote’s fear of strikes but insisted dialogue was the only solution while welcoming government efforts to mediate, noting that.

“I believe Dangote can reach an agreement with the union, and this issue can be solved.

“Only when workers disrupt operations should measures be taken, but to sack them for joining unions is wrong.

“The world sees Nigeria as a petroleum power courtesy of Dangote refinery. Without unions, workers will be exploited, abused, and their rights unprotected.

“The Ministry of Labour’s invitation to both sides shows the government’s interest in solving this.”