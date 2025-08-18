Shehu Sani Urges Jonathan Not To Join 2027 Presidential Race

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, on Sunday, appealed to former President Goodluck Jonathan not to recontest for the presidency in the forthcoming 2027 election.

The lawmaker’s appeal was on the premise that Jonathan may return, especially with debate about a one-term Southern presidency and the coming of the new opposition coalition floated by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Sani, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which Jonathan used to win the election in 2011, is no longer united.

“Each time there is an election, the name of Jonathan comes up, but it is his volition to contest, but I advise him not to do that. The reason is very simple: the PDP he used to know is not the PDP now.

“The PDP in the South-West is endorsing the president. Some members of the party are in the coalition. So, it is the party he used to know, so he shouldn’t waste his time.

“We are in a democracy, and it is within the right and ambit of our democratic experiment or law to have an opposition that will give an alternative, but if their only cause for power is to remove Tinubu without providing any alternative to governance and his style, then, they have no agenda.

“The people that constitute the coalition today are not ideologically and philosophically different from the programmes which the Tinubu administration is prosecuting. So, it’s not like we have a Marxist and a Capitalist or a Neo-Liberal and a Conservative.

“During their campaigns and in their dear lives, you can see those liberal values of devaluation and removal of subsidy and some other party.”