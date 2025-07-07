Shehu Sani Urges Elon Musk To Leave Trump, US Politics, Reconnect With S’African Roots

In a bold and politically charged statement, former Nigerian lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has called on Tesla CEO Elon Musk to distance himself from U.S. President Donald Trump and refrain from further entanglement in American politics.

Taking to his verified X account on Monday, Sani advised the billionaire entrepreneur to “reconcile and reconnect with his South African roots,” emphasizing the dangers that often come when high-profile business figures delve too deeply into political arenas.

The comments come in the wake of an increasingly public and contentious feud between Musk and President Trump over a recent policy bill, which escalated into a verbal sparring match last month. Musk, known for his outspoken presence on social media, has become a polarizing figure in political discourse — a shift Sani believes could prove detrimental.

“Elon should leave Trump and American politics, reconcile and reconnect with his South African roots,” Sani wrote. “Elon should concentrate on his businesses and not get carried away by the cheering of supporters in the comments section.”

Sani further warned of the risks faced by foreign-born businessmen who become entangled in national politics, suggesting that public adoration can be misleading and ultimately harmful.

“Most times when businessmen delve into deep politics, they end up being ruined,” he said. “No matter how hard you try to make your adopted country your own country, you will someday be reminded that you don’t belong.”

The statement has sparked widespread discussion online, raising questions about identity, nationalism, and the intersection of business and politics.