Shehu Sani To Nigerians, NASS: Do Your Bits To Make Legislature Vibrant

A former Kaduna senator and pro-democracy activist, Shehu Sani, yesterday said Nigerians should do their bits for the legislature to be vibrant and make good laws for the country.

Sani stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja. He said even though ‘godfathers and mafias’ were presently in control of the activities of some of the major political parties in Nigeria, voters could still swell their support for popular candidates and sweep the polls.

Sani, an activist-turnedpolitician, berated opposition political parties and civil society organisations for not doing enough to strengthen democratic rules in the country.

“Vibrant opposition in the legislature helps to put the ruling party on its toes. Again, the civil society organisations should be active to make sure that the right things are done.

“You can’t have a vibrant National Assembly when most of the people who are there are agents of some certain powerful people who put them there as puppets,” he said.

Sani blamed the crises rocking both Lagos and Rivers Houses of Assembly on the involvement of godfathers in the electoral fortunes of the lawmakers.

“There is nobody in Lagos Assembly and Rivers State House of Assembly who became a member of that assembly without a certain power supporting him.

