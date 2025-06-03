Shehu Sani Slams El-Rufai, Amaechi Over Criticism On Nigeria Govt

Share

Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday slammed the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, over their recent criticisms of President Tinubu, accusing them of hypocrisy and selfish political motives.

New Telegraph recalls that Nasir El-Rufai, during the 60th birthday lecture of Rotimi Amaechi, questioned the current leadership structure in Nigeria, the country has been taken over by urban bandits.

Reacting to the statement while speaking with journalists in Kaduna, Sani blasted both El-Rufai and Amaechi, saying that they have no moral ground to criticize the current administration, as they failed to address the same challenges during their time in power.

He dismissed their comments as self-serving and insincere.

Sani however, maintained that there is nothing wrong with criticizing a government, but when such criticism stems from personal disappointment over missed appointments rather than genuine concern for the people, it becomes dangerous.

“El-Rufai and Amaechi should bow their heads in shame.

“They are the architects of the banditry, poverty, and hunger they now pretend to lament.

“During their tenure, they did nothing to solve these issues, and now they cry foul simply because they have been left out of the current government.” he stated.

