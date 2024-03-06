Shehu Sani Reacts To UAE Visa Ban Lift

Sen. Shehu Sani, a former Federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central has berated those peddling the false information that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has finally lifted its restriction on Nigerian visas.

New Telegraph reports that two years after the government of the UAE placed a ban on Nigerians from entering the country and automatically denied all pending visa applications, a rumour went viral on Tuesday claiming that the United Arab Emirates has declared the return of visa services for Nigerian nationals who wanted to travel there.

The reports were swiftly refuted by the Nigerian government, noting that it has not signed any official letter to that effect.

However, it would be recalled that it was the third time a false narrative had been made public since the visa ban.

He said, “The person behind the fake news about the UAE lifting visa restrictions on Nigeria is not a good person.

“This is the third fake news on the matter. I hope he or she is not a travel agent.”