Shehu Sani Reacts To Trump’s Withdrawal Of US From WHO

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has claimed that disruption in the United States (US) has started under President Donald Trump.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President on Monday at Capitol Hill amid pump and pageantry.

However, President Trump during his inaugural address, gave an executive order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Reacting to his withdrawal, Senator Sani on Tuesday via his verified X handle made a remark that the disruption has started.

Meanwhile, the US President claimed that the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

Sani had earlier on Monday described Trump as a ‘disruptor‘.

Sani, in a post on his X handle on Monday, said that Trump is going to be a great challenge to the world.

