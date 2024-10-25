Shehu Sani Reacts To Shettima Aircraft Incident In New York

Share

Former Federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Friday, advised the Nigerian government to demand an urgent investigation from the United States government over the incident affecting Vice President Kashim Shettima’s plane.

New Telegraph had earlier reported on Thursday that presidential media aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the VP’s plane was hit by a “foreign object” at the airport.

According to report, the incident led to the cancellation of Shettima’s planned trip to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in Samoa.

Reacting, to the incident on X, Shehu Sani said the incident should be seriously investigated.

He wrote, “The incident at JFK Airport in New York, where a “foreign object” was reported to have hit and damaged the cockpit window of the VP Shettima’s plane, must be treated seriously.

“Nigeria must demand a thorough investigation and explanation from the US.

“Furthermore, such an incident in one of the most tightly secured aviation spots in the world is unprecedented.

“We thank the Almighty for the life of the VP and other crew and staff.”

