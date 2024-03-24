Shehu Sani Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Kaduna Students

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has advocated for fresh approaches to guard rural schools and stop kidnappings.

Sani made this call while reacting to the release of 287 students kidnapped from the Kuriga district of Kaduna in the early hours of Saturday.

Taking to his verified X handle, the socio-political activist described the students’ release as a positive development.

Sani said: “The news of the release of Kaduna Students hostages is a welcome development.

“New strategies must be adopted to prevent reoccurrence and protect all schools especially those in rural areas.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the 287 Kuriga schoolchildren who were kidnapped by robbers in Kaduna State a short while ago are now free.

In the early hours of Sunday, Governor Uba Sani revealed this.