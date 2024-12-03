Shehu Sani Reacts To Recovery Of 753 Duplexes, Says Nigeria Was Mismanaged

The Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has lamented how the previous administration-led by former President Muhammadu Buhari mismanaged Nigeria.

Sani who made this remark while reacting to the recovery of 753 duplexes recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was on constant strike during that time.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court forfeited an Abuja estate measuring 150,500 square meters to the Federal Government.

EFCC who said the forfeited property was the single largest asset recovery since its inception in 2003 noted that th estate contained 753 units of duplexes and other apartments.

According to the EFCC, the estate, located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja, belonged to a government official. However, the commission did not disclose the official’s identity.

Reacting, Sani posted on X: “753 duplexes? At that time when ASUU went on strike and students were kept at home for months because ‘there was no money to pay the lecturers.’

“It’s unfortunate. That is how the country was mismanaged.”