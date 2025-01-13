Share

Following the impeachment of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa by the state Assembly, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has issued five reasons responsible for his impeachment.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that members of the State Assembly on Monday, impeached Obasa over alleged multiple statutory and financial infractions.

Following his impeachment, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda Ojora was subsequently elected as the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Reacting to the development via his verifed X handle, Obasa could have been impeached for allegedly colluding with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s enemies, adding that the former Speaker could have been removed because he was plotting an impeachment.

He wrote: “FIVE factors that can lead to the impeachment of a Speaker of a State Assembly; Experiences from 1999

“When there is a strong suspicion that the Speaker is plotting impeachment.

“When the Speaker is becoming too independent and resist taking orders from the Governor.

“When the speaker is not “taking good care” of members and leaving them “hungry”.

“When the Speaker is deliberately delaying or obstructing the passage of Governor’s interested Bills.

“When the speaker is strongly accused of colluding with enemies of the Governor.”

There’s heavy security presence around State House of Assembly.

