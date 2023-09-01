Shehu Sani Reacts To Death Of Designer Of Nigerian Flag, Says ‘He Gave Us An Identity’

His demise was announced via the Facebook page of one of his children, Samuel Akinkunmi.

He wrote, “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

Although a native of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Akinkumi lived in Ibadan until his demise.

Reacting to Akinkunmi’s death via a post on X, Sani stated that the deceased did not only give Nigeria a flag but also an identity that has lasted for generations and remains unchallenged.

He subsequently prayed for the repose of his soul.

He wrote, “The death of the Designer of Nigeria’s flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi is a great loss to the country. He not only gave us a flag but gave us an identity that has lasted for generations and remained unchanged and unchallenged. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen.”