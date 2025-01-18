Share

Following the increment of petroleum products announced by the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery, the former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Saturday decried the hike in the price of fuel.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Dangote Refinery had confirmed an increase in the price of Premier Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel to its customers.

According to the refinery, its refined products would be sold at N955 per litre at the loading gantry compared to the N899 per litre sold during the festive season.

Reacting to the increment in a statement issued on his verified X handle, Senator Sani noted that Nigerians expected Dangote Refinery to crash the price of fuel, stressing that the increase was baffling.

He wrote, “The expectation was that Dangote Refinery will crash the price of petrol; the news that it’s increasing is baffling.”

Marketers, who are buying between 2 million – 4.99 million litres, will now purchase it at N955 per litre while 5 million litres and above will buy at N950 per litre.

This represents an increase of N55.5 or 6.17% from N899.50 per litre that was fixed last December.

The notice read: “Kindly be advised that effective from 5:30 PM today, an upward adjustment has been implemented on the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit.”

Following the announcement, the retail price of petrol increased to between N1030 and N1,050 per litre.

