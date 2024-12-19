""" """

December 21, 2024
December 21, 2024
Shehu Sani Reacts To Dangote Petrol Price Reduction

Shehu Sani: World Bank Want Nigeria’s Hardship To Continue

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said Nigerians are so exhausted with the country’s situation to the extent that N50 per litre Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol and fuel price reduction will not have an impact.

Sani in a post on his X handle on Thursday in reaction to Dangote’s announcement of a reduction in its ex-depot petrol price to N899.50 per litre.

He wrote, ”People are so exhausted, even if petrol is reduced by N50, they just look and move on.”

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph recalls that prior to the latest price cut, Dangote had earlier reduced its ex-depot petrol price to N970 per litre last month.

In the last seven days, petrol retailers have announced reductions in fuel prices.

First, it was the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, which slashed petrol by N20 to N10.40 per litre.

Also, other retailers reduced their fuel prices.

