April 12, 2025
  Home
  News
  3. Shehu Sani Reacts…

Shehu Sani Reacts To Ex-S’Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu’s Death

Shehu Sani, on Saturday, expressed sadness over the death of the former head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Christian Chukwu.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Enugu Rangers coach died at the age of 74 in the early hours of Saturday in his home state of Enugu.

Reacting to the sad news on his X page, Sani described Chukwu’s demise as shocking, adding that the nation has lost the best football captain in the nation’s history.

The former lawmaker wrote, “Christian Chukwu: The news of the death of ex-Super Eagles Captain and coach is shocking. The nation has lost the best football captain in the nation’s history.

“He belongs to the generation of players who never played in Europe but won trophies for Nigeria. Chukwu was a star among the legends.

“Chukwu made football a meal for Nigerians in the 80s. In his interview last year, he revealed that his salary had been unpaid for 19 years. Adieu, the Chairman.”

