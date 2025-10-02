New Telegraph

October 2, 2025
2027: Shehu Sani Reacts To Atiku’s Stepping Down From Presidential Race

Former Senator of Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Thursday, reacted to the comment made by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, that he would step aside from the 2027 presidential race if a younger aspirant defeats him in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku, a former Vice President, in an interview with BBC Hausa, disclosed that he would withdraw from the race and support a younger candidate if he was defeated in the ADC primaries.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the comment in a post on his official X handle, Senator Sani said it would be extremely difficult to defeat the former vice president in a party primary.

He wrote, “His Excellency the Waziri reportedly said he would step aside if a younger candidate wins the primaries… The keyword here is PRIMARIES…

“It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people.”

