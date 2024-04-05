Shehu Sani React To US, Taiwan Earthquakes

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna lawmaker has reacted to the recent earthquake that struck some parts of New Jersey and New York in the United States of America (USA).

Sani who spoke on Friday in a statement issued via his verifed X page said that the world needs to turn to God since the Kingdom of Heaven is near.

The former congressman recalled the earthquake that struck Morocco last year, which claimed thousands of lives and now it has occurred in an unexpected location.

He said: “Last year it was an Earthquake in an unlikely place like Morocco that killed thousands. This year it happened in Taiwan and now the report of Earth tremors in New Jersey and parts of New York. The World should repent. The Kingdom of God is at hand.”

New Telegraph reports that an earthquake struck the Northeastern United States early on Friday.

The US Geological Survey reports that the 4.8 magnitude earthquake had a 1-kilometre depth and was centred close to Lebanon, New Jersey, which is west of New York City.

At the time this report was filed, the city’s fire department had not yet received any reports of damage.