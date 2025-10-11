Shehu Sani Raises Alarm Over Global Democratic Decline

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has raised the alarm over what he described as the steady decline of democratic values across the world.

He warned that the very features once associated with dictatorship are now becoming common in advanced democracies.

In a social media post on Saturday, Sani lamented that practices such as intimidation of citizens, suppression of free speech, disregard for judicial authority, and persecution of political opponents are now being witnessed in countries that once served as models of democracy.

“Everything happening in dictatorships is now gradually happening in the most advanced democracy; threatening people and sacking them from their jobs for exercising their freedom of speech on social media, punishing universities for permitting protests, disobeying and disrespecting judges, witch-hunting political opponents and arraigning them in court on concocted charges, thinking of constitutional amendments for presidential tenure extension, deploying troops without following due process, harassment of the media, intimidating and silencing members of the legislature. Freedom in reverse gear. Maybe the world is tired of democracy,” Sani wrote.

The former lawmaker, known for his outspoken advocacy for human rights and good governance, warned that global democracy is regressing, as governments increasingly adopt authoritarian tactics under the guise of national security or political stability.

Sani’s remarks come amid growing global debates about shrinking civic spaces, and suppression of dissent.