Shehu Sani Mourns Former Speaker, Na’abba’s Death

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna South has expressed his sadness over the passing of Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba, the 7th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Na’abba on Wednesday passed away at the age of 65 in the wee hours of Wednesday following a protracted battle with an unidentified illness.

Reacting to his death, Sani on his official X account said the deceased, while he was in office, preserved Nigeria’s democracy.

Sani, who expressed shock at the passing and said that Nigerians would miss him greatly, disclosed that during the deceased’s tenure in government, he blocked attempts by certain politicians to remove term limits for presidents and governors from the country’s constitution.

He wrote, “Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba, Ex-Speaker House of Representatives. He lived an accomplished life.

“He saved Nigeria’s democracy at its most crucial moment. He upheld and defended the honor and independence of the parliament.

“Without the courage and principles of the likes of Ghali, the term limits for Governors and Presidents would have been expunged from our constitution. Ghali spoke for justice and stood for freedom. A great loss.

“My condolences to his family.May Allah grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin”.