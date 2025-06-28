A former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has joined other eminent Nigerians to mourn the passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing his death as a great loss to Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Dantata’s death was announced by his PPS, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, on Saturday morning, June 27.

Reacting to his death, Sani, who took to his social media page, paid tribute to the business icon, describing him as a man of upright values and boundless compassion who touched the lives of millions of people spanning generations.

He wrote: “The news of the passing away of Alhaji Aminu Dantata is a great loss to the country. He was a man of upright values and boundless compassion who touched the lives of millions of people spanning generations.

“Not everyone is so blessed with a combination of purposeful longevity, generous spirit and wealth of honour. He was an accomplished man who lived an exemplary life. May his soul rest in Aljanna firdausi, Amin.”