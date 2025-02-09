Share

Former Nigerian senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani has expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Namibia’s first President, Sam Nujoma.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Former Nambian President died over the weekend at the age of 95.

Paying a glowing tribute to the former leader on Sunday, Shehu Sani described Nujoma as a revolutionary leader who dedicated his life to the liberation of Namibia from colonial rule and apartheid oppression.

Sani highlighted the significant contributions of the late leader, recalling his strong ties with Nigeria.

He noted that Nujoma had visited Nigeria multiple times and appreciated the country’s unwavering support during Namibia’s independence struggle.

“I received the sad news of the death of ex-Namibian President, Comrade Dr. Sam Nujoma.

“Africa has lost a great revolutionary who led the bitter and long struggle that freed his country from colonial occupation and oppression.

“A true friend of Nigeria who has visited many times and appreciated the support rendered by the country during the struggle. May his soul rest in peace,” Sani wrote.

Sam Nujoma was a pivotal figure in Namibia’s fight for independence, leading the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) in its decades-long resistance against South African colonial rule.

After years of armed struggle and diplomatic pressure, Namibia finally gained independence on March 21, 1990, and Nujoma was sworn in as its first president.

He served three terms, from 1990 to 2005, playing a crucial role in stabilizing the nation and fostering democratic governance.

His leadership saw Namibia transition from apartheid-era oppression to a growing, independent nation.

Nujoma’s contributions to the African liberation movement extended beyond Namibia, as he was a staunch supporter of anti-colonial struggles across the continent.

His role in advocating for African unity and self-governance earned him widespread respect among his peers and global leaders.

The passing of Sam Nujoma marks the end of an era for Namibia and the African continent.

