Shehu Sani Mourns 17 Fallen Soldiers In Niger, Urges Support For Bereaved Families

Former senator and human rights activist Shehu Sani has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of 17 Nigerian soldiers killed during a military operation against terrorists in Niger State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that 17 soldiers lost their lives after neutralizing scores of bandits in a fierce engagement.

Taking to his Facebook page, Senator Sani described the incident as a colossal national loss, noting that behind each fallen soldier is a grieving family who lost a father, brother, uncle, or son.

“It’s sad to hear that the Nigerian Army lost 17 of its men during an operation against bandits in Niger State. It is a colossal loss to our country,” Sani wrote. “Some may just read it as a news item, but our fallen heroes were fathers, brothers, uncles, sons, and breadwinners to some families that are now in deep mourning.”

The former senator went on to commend the soldiers’ bravery and sacrifice, emphasizing that their ultimate price was paid to secure the peace and safety of millions of Nigerians.

“They gave their lives for us to live in peace. We appreciate their lives of service and the ultimate sacrifice they made for our country.”

Senator Sani also made a heartfelt appeal to the Nigerian Army and the Federal Government to ensure that the families left behind are adequately supported and not forgotten in the face of uncertainty.

“I can’t but imagine the pain in the hearts of their children when they come to the realization that ‘Daddy will never be coming back home forever.’”

He concluded his tribute with a message of hope for a more secure Nigeria:

“We remain hopeful and prayerful that our country shall someday prevail over terrorists and bandits. May their souls rest in peace.”