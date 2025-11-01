Shehu Sani Faults Trump Over Nigeria’s Terror Designation

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has faulted United States President, Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” describing the claim as baseless and misleading.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Sani said the designation was built on “outright falsehoods and wholesale misinformation,” insisting that killings and kidnappings by terrorists and bandits in Nigeria are not driven by religion.

He explained that both Muslims and Christians have fallen victim to attacks across the country, adding that “the records are self-evident in the last 15 years.”

READ ALSO:

According to him, “Looking at the Muslim/Christian ratio in Nigeria, it’s technically impossible for one faith to persecute another. Nigeria is a lion and tiger situation, not a lion and zebra configuration.”

The former lawmaker accused Trump of being misled by “anarchists, lackeys, and apprentices of neocolonialism” who, he said, seek to sow division and discontent for their selfish gains.

Sani maintained that rather than facing unwarranted condemnation, Nigeria deserves international support to overcome its security challenges.

“This particular weapon raised against this country shall never prosper. Nigeria, like all nations battling terrorism, needs support and assistance to tackle its security challenges,” he added.