New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shehu Sani Expresses…

Shehu Sani Expresses Shock As FG Sacked Workers With Benin Republic Degree

Shehu Sani Reacts To Wike's Ultimatum Given To FCT Beggars

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani on Monday claimed that the Federal Government of Nigeria has sacked workers who graduated from Benin Republic Universities.

Speaking on the development, Sani who made this known in a statement issued on his official X account, however, did not state the reason for the sack, however, he experienced a shock.

New Telegraph recalls that a Nigerian journalist, Umar Audu revealed how he bought a Benin University degree with N600,000.

READ ALSO:

“So sad to read the termination letters of some of the FG staff who graduated from the universities in Benin Republic,” Sani said in a terse statement.

This comes amid the fake certificate saga from Benin University earlier this year.

Consequently, the Nigerian government announced the suspension of degrees from Benin Universities and others.

Earlier, the Nigerian government blacklisted 18 foreign universities in Nigeria.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Roads As Death Traps In Satellite Towns
Read Next

House Yet To Take Position On Tinubu’s Reform Bills –Speaker
Share
Copy Link
×