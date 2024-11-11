Shehu Sani Declares Gender Change As Irreversible

Share

Nigerian politician, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to social media to express his views on gender identity and reassignment.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Monday, Sani conveyed his belief that gender cannot be altered, regardless of medical or surgical intervention.

He referred to procedures as forms of self-deformation rather than genuine transformation.

“You can’t change your gender no matter the section of your body you mutilated.

“You can just deform yourself. Gender is an irreversible and irrevocable physical and spiritual identity. As Africans, this is the kind of civilisation we don’t want to be part of,” Sani wrote.

His post firmly indicates his stance against the global trend of gender reassignment and identity change.

The post, which has rapidly gained traction and stirred a wide range of reactions, comes at a time when conversations surrounding gender identity, rights, and medical procedures related to transitioning are prominent worldwide.

Sani’s comments reflect a broader cultural and ideological debate on the acceptance and integration of such practices into African society, where traditional beliefs about gender roles often contrast sharply with evolving Western perspectives.

The outspoken senator’s remarks have drawn both support and criticism from social media users and advocacy groups.

Some praised Sani for his stand on preserving African values and expressing concern about cultural erosion.

Others accused him of promoting stigma and misunderstanding around gender identity and the rights of transgender individuals.

His statement has intensified ongoing debates about the place of traditional beliefs versus modern interpretations of gender and identity in African societies.

