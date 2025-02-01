Shehu Sani Criticizes Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan

Share

Former Nigerian senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has condemned United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Taking to his verified X handle on Friday, the former lawmaker described President Trump’s move as “Hypocritical and morally wrong.”

Sani argued that it is ironic for a country whose white population historically migrated as undocumented settlers to now champion mass deportations, emphasising the need for citizens of developing nations to focus on building their own countries rather than seeking refuge abroad.

According to him, while the policy is unjust, it serves as a strong reminder to Africans and Latin Americans that no matter how much they embrace a foreign country, they may eventually be reminded that they do not truly belong.

READ ALSO:

He emphasized the need for citizens of developing nations to focus on building their own countries rather than seeking refuge abroad.

Trump has repeatedly promised a sweeping immigration crackdown before his re-election in 2024, vowing to deport millions of undocumented migrants in what he describes as the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history.

His plan has been met with global debates on human rights, migration policies, and the treatment of immigrants in Western countries.

Sani, known for his outspoken views on global affairs, used the opportunity to urge leaders in Africa and Latin America to create opportunities that discourage mass migration.

His statement reflects growing concerns among African intellectuals and activists who believe that developing nations should invest in governance, economic growth, and security to prevent their citizens from enduring harsh migration policies abroad.

Trump’s immigration stance has been a divisive topic in U.S. politics, drawing criticism from human rights groups and pro-immigration advocates.

While some support stricter border controls, others argue that migrants contribute significantly to the U.S. economy and society.

Share

Please follow and like us: