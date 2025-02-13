Shehu Sani Criticizes Scrapping Of Free ATM Withdrawals

Share

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has outrightly condemned the scrapping of free Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals for other banks’ customers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph recalls that the apex bank, on Tuesday, February 11, announced the scrapping of the three free monthly withdrawals previously allowed for customers using other banks’ ATMs.

READ ALSO

According to the circular dated February 10, 2025, the apex bank directed all banks and financial institutions to implement new ATM withdrawal charges from March 1, 2025.

Reacting to the development in an X post, Sani said the increment of ATM charges, would return the country to the era of Nigerians physically entering the bank to cash their cheques. He wrote, “If the CBN continue to increase ATM charges, people will return to the era of physically entering the Bank to cash their cheques.”

Share

Please follow and like us: