The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Sen Shehu Sani has expressed his disappointment over the rejection of young Nigerians from recruitment into paramilitary agencies due to height requirements.

Sani in who took to his X page on Friday express his disagreement with the move questioned the relevance of height in determining courage and physical fitness, qualities paramount for serving in such roles.

“It’s sad to see some young persons rejected from enlisting into some paramilitary agencies because of their height,” he said.

He urged the authorities to amend recruitment policies that perpetuate height discrimination, describing them as outdated and unjust.

According to Sani, “What does height have to do with courage and fitness? They need to amend their laws to end this height discrimination.”

The former lawmaker emphasized the need for inclusivity in paramilitary recruitment, noting the untapped potential of individuals who may be unfairly excluded due to height restrictions.

His statement has resonated with many Nigerians who have been deterred from enlistment in the past recruitment.

To correct this anomaly, Sani advocates for policy reviews and call for a focus on merit and capability over physical attributes like height.

