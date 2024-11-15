Shehu Sani Applauds Ribadu’s Giant Strides In Security Sector

Share

Senator Shehu Sani has applauded the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for accomplishing what many of his predecessors could not achieve despite the substantial financial investments in Nigeria’s defense and security over the years.

Highlighting Ribadu’s strategic victories, Sani pointed to the neutralization of top bandit leaders and the cessation of mass abductions of students in northern schools.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Friday, the former lawmaker re-echoed that these are the persistent crisis that has plagued the region for years.

According to him, Ribadu’s tenure has also seen significant strides in securing major rail lines and highways across northern Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“The prompt response to terrorist attacks on power lines is worth mentioning,” Sani stated.

He lauded the swift actions taken by security forces under Ribadu’s directive to mitigate such threats.

Although, he acknowledged that security challenges in the country are not completely resolved.

The former senator noted that, by all measurable standards, Ribadu’s performance has set an unprecedented record.

“His political critics are fully entitled to their views, but his delivery on his mandate is unparalleled,” Sani emphasized.

He acknowledged t ofhat while dissenting opinions remain, Ribadu’s impactful leadership and proactive measures have delivered tangible results.

Ribadu’s achievements reflect a marked improvement in the nation’s security landscape and bolster public confidence in ongoing efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability.

Share

Please follow and like us: