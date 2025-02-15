Share

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has alleged that certain European politicians are orchestrating a campaign to criminalize Rwandan President, Paul Kagame and destabilize the country using the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a pretext.

In a statement posted on his X hande on Saturday, Sani criticized what he described as the sudden interest of European powers in the DRC, despite their historical neglect of the Central African nation.

According to him, these foreign actors have long sought an opportunity to interfere in Rwanda’s affairs, and the crisis in the DRC has provided them with the perfect excuse.

“They suddenly woke up to love DRC after their failure to help the country for decades,” Sani remarked, highlighting what he sees as the hypocrisy of these external forces.

He stressed that while Africa must take the lead in finding a sustainable peace solution for the DRC, there is also a need to collectively resist any external attempts to use the crisis as a means to undermine Rwanda.

Sani’s comments come amid heightened tensions in the Great Lakes region, where Rwanda has been accused of supporting the M23 rebel group operating in the eastern DRC, a claim that Kigali has repeatedly denied.

European nations and international organizations have increasingly called for stronger actions against Rwanda, including potential sanctions and diplomatic pressure on President Kagame’s administration.

His statement adds to the ongoing debate about Africa’s sovereignty in managing its conflicts and the role of foreign powers in shaping the geopolitical landscape of the continent.

