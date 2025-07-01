Shehu Garba Chronicles Experience As Presidential Spokesperson

Mallam Shehu Garba, former spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, is set to release his memoir titled “According to the President: Lessons from the Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience.”

The 260-page book details his eight-year tenure as the official spokesperson to President Buhari, as well as his earlier six-month stint as spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking about the memoir, Garba, a former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), said the book aims to serve both as a historical record and an academic resource.

“It is a book that seeks to achieve two things. First, to provide a reading material for students of communication, journalism practitioners, and researchers on the lessons learned in many years of presidential communications,” he said.

Reflecting on his time with Vice President Atiku during the second term of President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2007, Garba described it as a defining moment in his career.

“Though I served only six months before being dismissed via a televised announcement, it was a testy yet remarkable period in my professional growth. We were in constant battle for the political survival of the Vice President,” he said.

Garba recalled his multiple arrests and detentions by the Department of State Services (DSS), including a stint in Kuje Prison by court order. He said the memoir explores these episodes in depth to offer insights and cautionary tales for journalists and public communicators.

On his experience with President Buhari, Garba noted that his journey began when Buhari appointed him as media director for his presidential campaign. “From then onward, through the eight years in Aso Villa, we had a contrasting experience — we were the ones being fought,” he stated, quoting a Hausa proverb: “If you’re eating mangoes, flies will come.”

According to Garba, the book builds on the works of other aides, such as Femi Adesina, to document the inner workings and historic decisions of the Buhari administration.

“It brings President Buhari up close: how did he govern, what did he eat, and what did he wear on special occasions?” he asked rhetorically.

He emphasized Buhari’s preference for action over optics: “He wasn’t a leader who merely cut ribbons and posed for photos. He wanted his work to speak for him, particularly through the Social Investment Programme (SIP), which was a first of its kind.”

Garba credited Buhari with spearheading major reforms aimed at improving the quality of life for ordinary Nigerians — especially the poor, farmers, women, youths, and small business owners. He pointed to the government’s efforts in infrastructure development, poverty alleviation, and public welfare.

He also highlighted Buhari’s legacy in governance reforms and transparency, citing initiatives like the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Tax Identification Number (TIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the Whistleblower Policy, and the National Identification Number (NIN) as key accomplishments.

“While it is impossible to cover the full scope of the administration’s policies and programmes in a 260-page book, there’s no doubt President Buhari helped lay the foundation for a more self-reliant Nigeria,” he said.

Responding to questions from journalists on public dissatisfaction with the former President, Garba insisted that Buhari’s personal integrity remains unblemished.