December 14, 2025
Sheba Bags Unilorin’s Distinguished Alumnus Award

Former Acting Executive Chairman of Federal Character Commission (FCE) and erstwhile member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon (Barr) Abayomi Sheba PhD, recently bagged the University of Ilorin Distinguished Alumnus Award at the University’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

Presenting the award, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, said the award was in recognition of Sheba’s fascinating elevation of the University’s brand since his graduation from the university.

He said: “You nomination for the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the University was in recognition of your steadfast commitment to promoting the ideals and image of the University.

Through your academic engagements and public representation, you have consistently portrayed the University in a most favourable light, for which you are deeply appreciative.”

An excited Dr. Sheba, who graduated from the University in 1989 expressed gratitude to management and staff of the university for the honour, and commended other awardees at the occasion.

