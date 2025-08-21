Sheathe Your Swords’,Olugbon Urges Ooni, Alaafin’s Supporters

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has appealed to supporters of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, to desist from media comments fueling the controversy over the purported conferment of the title Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Chief Dotun Sanusi.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the monarch described the uproar as unnecessary and based on speculation, cautioning Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide against emotional outbursts capable of dragging the revered thrones of the Ooni and Alaafin into disrepute.

“The latest controversy over the speculative conferment of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on one of our illustrious sons, Chief Dotun Sanusi, proprietor of Ilaji Resort and Sports Centre, Ibadan, is unnecessary. There is no substance in the issue because it was mere speculation,” he said.

Oba Alao disclosed that he had consulted both monarchs, who expressed commitment to peace and unity, dismissing any notion of supremacy rivalry.

“I am in touch with both Alaafin and Ooni, and I can confirm that they are not interested in dragging the issue. They are both for peace and unity. I have said it before that Ooni remains Ooni, and Alaafin remains Alaafin. There is no supremacy battle,” he stated.

He further urged restraint among Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora, emphasizing that the culture is founded on unity, respect, and honour for monarchs.

“Yoruba culture is built around unity, peace, kindness, respect for others, and honour for obas. Dragging one another in the media over a speculative issue runs against our moral fabrics and the dignity of our thrones. Even in the face of misunderstandings, caution must not be thrown to the wind,” he cautioned.

Oba Alao stressed that the thrones of Yoruba monarchs remain sacred and must not be desecrated by social media controversies, reiterating that traditional rulers are focused on fostering peace, unity, and development in Yorubaland.

“Ile Yoruba a gbe wa o!” he concluded.