Sheathe Your Swords, Yoruba Group Tells Gani Adams, Igboho, Others

Yoruba socio- cultural organisation, the Yoruba Alliance Forum (YAF), over the weekend urged the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, and many others that have been bothered by the recent viral audio content credited to Iba Gani Adams to sheath their swords and unite to fight the common enemies of Yoruba race.

The leaders of the pan Yoruba organisation made the appeal on Saturday, after reaching out to Iba Gani Adams on telephone, as part of efforts to ensure peace in Yoruba land. YAF, in a statement by its chairman, Chief Onitolo-Ariyo Adejare and the Secretary, Comrade Adedeji Oluwaseun, described the unity of the Yoruba as the best weapon to fight common enemies.

The YAF chieftains also added that Yoruba sons and daughters, both home and in the diaspora are worried about the ongoing social media attacks between loyalists of Iba Gani Adams and that of Igboho. YAF also described those that are sending the viral audio content across the social media platforms as enemies of Yoruba race, saying that such acts were very libelous, because they had intruded into the privacy of Iba Gani Adams and the other person involved in the private discussion.

“This unlawful act can affect the much needed unity and peace in Yoruba land and can also expose the race to further attacks by the enemies of the Yoruba.