Sheathe Your Swords’, Aseyin Cautions KWAM 1’s Lead Drummer

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Ajirotutu Adeyeri 111, has waded into the rift between King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) and his erstwhile lead drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo over the misunderstanding between them, asking them to sheathe the sword.

KWAM 1 and his former drummer have been entangled in a quarrel for some weeks now when the latter called his former boss out for allegedly treating him as a slave.

The monarch waved the olive branch on Monday at his Iseyin palace during a visit by Ayankunle who honoured the invitation extended to him.

Ayankunle had accused the Fuji musician of a poor welfare package for his band members which KWAM1 vehemently denied saying all that drummers specialized in is to complain.

While speaking with newsmen after the meeting at Iseyin, Oba Oyebola Ajirotutu, said that because Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde and Ayankunle Ayanlowo have strong connections with Iseyin, one being an in-law while the other is a son of Ado-Awaye, (a community under Iseyin local government), he had no choice than to wade into the crisis.

His words, “I have heard what Kunle said about his experience at his work and also listened to the video made by his former boss, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, all I will say is that both of them should allow peace to reign. I told Kunle to stop posting videos and abusing his former boss and he has started efforts to reach out to KWAM 1 to speak with him and ask for a peaceful reconciliation.

“I have read and listened to many angles to the issue from individuals taking sides, but as a monarch, I will want peace and not for this to continue,” he said.

After the meeting with the monarch, the former lead drummer, Ayanlowo said he would abide by the counsel of the monarch that he should stop posting confrontational videos while appreciating his fans across the world especially those who supported him when the issue was made public.