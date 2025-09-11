Shea Nut: Scaling Up Economic Growth On Export Ban

A decision aimed at deepening huge economic gains embedded in shea nut was taken recently as stakeholders unanimously laud government’s suspension of the nuts export, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Like other priced commodities in which Nigeria dominates in comparative advantage, the country is a hub for shea nuts. Indisputable statistics from regulatory bodies— the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM)—align on the huge depository of shea in tonnes of volume in Nigeria.

According to the NEPC, Africa produces about 1,760,600 tonnes of raw shea nuts annually. Nigeria ranks as a major player in the global shea nut market, contributing about 45 per cent of the world’s total production. Many states in the northern part of the country are reputed for shea nut farming.

Niger State is said to be the largest producer, followed by Kwara, Kogi, Kebbi, Oyo, and Kaduna. Regrettably, despite the abundance of this nature’s gifted, economically valued commodity, Nigeria lags in its full utilization.

Economic value

Shea nut ranks amongst numerous high-valued commodities in abundance in Nigeria. Like cocoa, it has diverse usage. Shea butter is used primarily in the cosmetics industry for moisturizing and healing skin and hair products. Beyond its usefulness in the cosmetic area, it also has traditional culinary uses as a cooking oil and cooking ingredient in some African regions, as well as a traditional medicinal use.

It is applied topically for dry skin, eczema, psoriasis, wounds, scars, and sunburns, and in hair care for moisturizing and reducing frizz. Culinary uses include adding flavor and thickening stews, frying food, and using it as a spread. More importantly, shea nut is a key ingredient in candle making.

FG’s six-month ban

Despite the huge deposit of shea nuts across various states in Nigeria, with its potential of generating massive employment—direct and indirect job creation—in addition to its being a source of foreign exchange earnings, the country isn’t taking maximum advantage of what is derivable from the product. The product is exported raw by farmers with no value addition.

A dramatic change, which has the potential of reversing years of losses associated with shea, was taken recently. The singular decision capable of scaling up its production across the value chain was introduced a fortnight ago. President Bola Tinubu approved a six-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts.

Primarily, the president’s action was meant to curb informal trade, boost local processing, and protect and grow Nigeria’s shea industry. It aims at boosting Nigeria’s shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term. The ban, which took effect immediately, is subject to review on expiration.

The ban was conveyed via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha. Vice President Kashim Shettima, who announced the president’s directive during a multi-stakeholder meeting at the Presidential Villa, called on the Federal Ministry of Finance and other relevant government agencies to fast-track enforcement.

Speaking further on the directive, the vice president said the decision was not “an anti-trade policy but a pro-value addition policy designed to secure raw materials for our processing factories and enabling industries to run at full capacity, thereby boosting rural income and jobs for our people.”

According to him, “it will transform Nigeria from an exporter of raw shea nuts to a global supplier of refined shea butter, oil, and other derivatives,” noting that “it’s about industrialization, rural transformation, gender empowerment, and expanding Nigeria’s global trade footprint.”

On opportunities for job creation and income generation, the vice president said: “Nigeria produces nearly 40 per cent of the global shea product, yet we account for only one per cent of the market share of $6.5 billion. “This is unacceptable. We are projected to earn about $300 million annually in the short term, and by 2027, there will be a 10-fold increase. This is our target.”

Shettima explained that the ban was a collective decision involving the sub-nationals and the Federal Government, with clear directions for economic transformation in the overall interest of the nation. “The government is not closing doors; we are opening opportunities. The president is currently in Brazil, and both countries have agreed to prioritize access for Nigerian shea butter and oil into the Brazilian market.

This process will be completed within the next 3 months,” the VP added. The Vice President further highlighted the gender dimension of the policy, noting that “by protecting the shea industry, we are protecting livelihoods, dignity, and opportunity for millions of our women.

“We are not closing doors; we are opening better ones. Today, we plant the seeds of an industry that will yield fruit for decades to come for our women, for our economy, and for Nigeria’s place in global trade.” Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who explained how the nation stands to benefit from the ban, regretted that despite being the world’s largest producer of shea nuts, contributing nearly 40 per cent of the global supply, Nigeria captures less than one percent of the multi-billion-dollar global shea economy.

He said: “Nigeria produces an estimated 350,000 metric tons of shea annually across 30 states, with the potential to reach nearly 900,000 metric tons. Yet our share of the 6.5-billion-dollar global market is less than one per cent.

“The Rapid Assessment of the Shea Value Chain, conducted by the PFSCU, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, provided the evidence that shaped this presidential directive.” According to the minister, the assessment showed that over 90,000 metric tons of raw shea are lost each year in informal cross-border trade, even

Nigeria holds a comparative advantage in the global shea industry. This policy will ensure that we harness this potential by adding value locally, empowering rural communities—especially women—and saving foreign exchange

as Nigeria’s “processors operate at only 35 per cent to 50 per cent capacity despite a national installed capacity of 160,000 metric tons.” Senator Kyari further explained that while “regional neighbors such as Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Togo have already imposed restrictions to protect their industries,” Nigeria is vulnerably left “as the outlier and a hotspot for opportunistic and unregulated buying.

Underscoring the enormous potential of the shea trade for Nigeria, the minister noted that the shea sector “could generate more than 300 million dollars annually in the short term and position Nigeria to capture a significant share of the projected 9-billion-dollar global market by 2030.

“Shea is one of the few commodities where our country holds both a comparative and absolute advantage. With over five million hectares of wild-growing shea trees, Nigeria has the natural endowment to dominate not only in production but also in value-added processing.

“Shea is also identified in our Zero Oil Plan as a strategic non-oil export. With a projected global market growth from 6.5 billion dollars today to 9 billion dollars by 2030, Nigeria can position itself at the heart of this expansion,” Kyari noted.

The minister further noted that since 90 percent of pickers and processors of shea are women, investment in this value chain would directly translate into women’s empowerment, rural job creation, and sustainable livelihoods.

This, he said, aligned with the Tinubu administration’s focus on women’s empowerment and the pledge by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security “not only to support the rural population but also to create a pathway for national economic development.” “The reasons for this presidential directive are clear.

Without corrective action, Nigeria risked becoming a raw depot for opportunistic and illicit buyers, undermining our processors’ capacities, disempowering rural women, and forfeiting billions in potential export revenues. “The PFSCU rapid assessment, which engaged over 2,000 pickers and 65 processors, confirmed the urgent need for action.

Informal exports, estimated at 90,000 metric tons annually, are draining our domestic supply. “With neighbors like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Togo already restricting raw exports, Nigeria risked being left as the region’s raw depot. The benefits of the temporary ban are equally compelling.

“It will secure domestic supply, enable processors to operate at full capacity, curb informal trade, and lay the foundation for Nigeria to transition from exporting raw kernels to exporting high-value derivatives such as butter, olein, and stearin,” he said.

Stakeholders’ endorsement

The decision by the government to slam a temporary (six-month) ban on shea exports subject to further review is receiving endorsement from stakeholders. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Abubakar Bello, described the suspension as a bold move to support local processors and stabilize Nigeria’s value chain.

Speaking last week in Abuja at an interactive session with youth members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bello said the ban would reduce production costs and help sustain investments in shea processing across the country. “When we came on board in 2018, not one industrial plant was processing shea in Nigeria.

Since then, we’ve financed four, located in Ogun, Kano, and two in Niger State, all now in production,” he said. Bello explained that a recently commissioned plant in Niger State had struggled to access raw shea due to aggressive demand from foreign buyers who move large volumes to neighboring countries for processing.

According to him, the new policy would ease that pressure and give local operators room to grow. “The export ban guarantees a stable supply chain for these plants and reduces input costs. I believe we’ll now have excess shea for local processing,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to extend the suspension to a full year, warning that shortterm relief may not be enough to attract further investment. “Let’s not stop at Shea. We should begin phasing out the export of unprocessed commodities across other agricultural value chains. This is how we keep jobs and wealth at home,” Bello added.

Turning Nigeria’s broader export prospects, the NEXIM boss described the non-oil economy as an “opportunity port” for young Nigerians, pointing to sectors such as agriculture, services, the creative industry, and solid minerals. “Young Nigerians should invest where their passion lies.

With energy and creativity, they can unlock massive export growth. True success in business often comes when people invest in areas, they are genuinely passionate about,” he said. Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, welcomed the ban.

The governor justified the ban, saying it would encourage more production and strengthen the local value chain of the prized cash crop. Siding president’s decision in a statement, the Kwara state governor said Tinubu’s directive came as the state prepares to launch its 50-tonne shea processing factory in Kaiama, the second largest in the country and the biggest owned by a state government.

He stated that the shea butter factory is one of his many economic projects. AbdulRazaq said the presidential directive would spur local production, improve quality, and generate jobs across the value chain. He said the Shea butter factory in Kaiama is meant to stimulate economic activities in Kwara North, given its potential to hire several local workers, including women farmers and pickers.

“Locating the factory within Kaiama puts the people at the center of local shea production and ensures local ownership of benefits, such as job creation, reduced post-harvest losses, and value retention in Kaiama. “This project exemplifies backwards and forward integration as it combines raw material sourcing, processing, and market access in one locality,” the governor said.

Similarly, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) lauded the federal government’s decision. The agency describes government action to suspend shea nut exports as a strategic shift for economic growth. The Council’s Director General Prof. Nnanyelugo Martins Ikemuonso said the decision aligns with the government’s vision for industrial development and sustainable economic transformation.

“Nigeria holds a comparative advantage in the global shea industry. This policy will ensure that we harness this potential by adding value locally, empowering rural communities—especially women— and saving foreign exchange,” he stated. Prof. Ikemuonso disclosed that over 260 stakeholders have already been trained, with ongoing programs in Kwara, Kebbi, Gombe, Niger, and the FCT.

He added that collaborations with NEXIM Bank are facilitating access to financing and technology, while a national mapping exercise is underway to determine the country’s shea tree stock. RMRDC is spearheading implementation by distributing locally fabricated equipment, fostering international partnerships, and monitoring progress on capacity utilization, job creation, and foreign exchange savings.

Regular updates will be provided to the Presidency. The DG also revealed that 21 states have been identified for large-scale shea cultivation, with incentives for farmers and processors. He highlighted Niger State’s donation of 10,000 hectares of land for shea production as a model for other states. With new processing facilities in Niger, Nigeria now has the capacity to produce 1.5 million metric tons of shea nuts annually, positioning it as a major player in the global market.

“This is a unique opportunity to build a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive shea industry. By working together, Nigeria can turn this bold policy into a lasting transformation for its people and the national economy,” Prof. Ikemuonso concluded.

Last line

Like every non-oil product with which the country is blessed in abundance, shea nut could be another game changer waiting to be leapfrogged.