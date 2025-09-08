Shea Nut: ‘Integrating Product Into NCX’ll Bolster Price Stability’

The National Association of Shea Products of Nigeria (NASPAN) has said integrating shea into the Nigeriqn Commodity Exchange would bolster price stability and also foster transparency and fair returns to farmers, women pickers and processors.

The President of the association, Mohammed Kontagora, said this in Abuja against Federal Government’s placing a six-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts from Nigeria. Kpntagora described the ban as “strategic and critical”, saying it would go a long way in repositioning Nigeria as the global leader in shea competitiveness.

“Though announced suddenly during the peak of seasonal transactions in shea nut harvest, processing and trading, the ban is a welcome decision that NASPAN fully supports. “It represents a paradigm shift in the regulation of shea resources, with the official integration of a critical economic product of wide domestic benefit and high export value.

“The grounds for the ban which includes boosting local processing capacity, curbing informal trade, job creation, rural economic transformation, sustainability for women pickers and resource optimisation, are valid and justifiable.’’ he said. Kontagora added that the ban would stem local price volatility, as actors in the value chain would review emerging realities to explore ways in which the policy enhanced mutually beneficial trade relationships.

According to him, integrating shea into the Nigerian Commodity Exchange platform would also foster price stability, transparency and fair returns to farmers, women pickers and processors. The national president of NASPAN said that the policy is a demonstration of the Federal Government’s readiness to formalise shea trading as well as curtail informal trading with huge economic losses.