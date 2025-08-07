She Pursued Service To The End –NPAN

President, Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Kabiru Yusuf, yesterday said It was with sadness that we received the news of the death of our sister, friend, colleague and a trustee of our esteemed Association, Dr Doyin Abiola (nee Aboaba).

A statement issued yesterday by Yususf, said: “Though she lived to the ripe age of 82 years, this by no means mitigate the shock of receiving the news of her passage. “She died Tuesday, August 5, 2025. A quitensential journalist and media guru, Dr. Abiola was a record breaker in the Nigerian media space, being the first woman to be named editor of a national daily with her appointment in 1980, as Editor , National Concord newspaper.

“In 1986, she also became the first Nigerian woman to preside over the fortunes of a national newspaper group, as she was named managing director and editor-in-chief, of the Concord Newspapers Group. “In all, we take solace in the fact that she left an indelible mark in the newspaper industry and served the industry till her death. “Dr. Doyin Abiola, until her death was a trustee of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN)”