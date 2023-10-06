She Must Be Obeyed Premieres

When Amazon Prime Video announced days ago that a new mini-series headlined by Funke Akindele would premiere in a matter of days, many Nigerians who have come to trust the multinational entertainment company must have taken notice.

Prime Video, which has entertained Nigerians in recent months with a great content slate including Brotherhood, King of Thieves, Gangs of Lagos, Last One Laughing Naija among others, just held a preview of the miniseries titled ‘She Must Be Obeyed’ at Filmhouse Cinemas Imax in Lekki, recently.

Centred around music star, Siyanbola (Funke Akindele), better known as SHE, the cinematic content is a captivating five-part series dwelling on the themes of rivalry, betrayal and especially, the much- floss-and-little-substance upon with the entertainment terrain is based.

Propped up by Bayo (Lateef Adedimeji), her cousin and self-acclaimed manager, and Sisqo (Akah Nnani), the series begins with an awards event in which SHE, although deserving of it, is over-confident about her winning chances based on prior arrangements with a key figure among the organisers.

And when Tito (played by BBNaija star, Victoria Adeleye better known as Vee Iye), who is rather pessimistic about her chances, is announced winner, it sets off the reign of humour-laced bedlam that is unleashed. While congratulating and professing love for Tito openly in interviews on one hand, SHE is fuming about her victory and trolling her ceaselessly on social media in secret.

On the sidelines are the likes of Ruka (Lizzy J), a maid of SHE who claims to be a fan of but rooting all the way for her madam, Mama Cruise (Patience Ozokwo), an elderly woman who is a constant presence in a bar and almost always drunk and Etim, the cook in the household of She, with humorous lines powering the movie.

Featuring other popular faces including Nancy Isime, Mike Ezuruonye, and music star, Waje, the series hugely entertained while exposing the other side of the glam. For instance, as She removes her wig when in her bed- room, showing her almost totally bald head side-by-side with the ferocious manner she attacks a mountain of Amala and several pieces of meat after claiming to be a vegetarian.

A preview preceded the premiere on Amazon Prime Video last Friday, showing to over 140 countries across the world. With many stars turning out for the night, some of the popular faces seen on the red carpet include Femi Adebayo, Jaiye Kuti, Bimpe Oyebade, Nancy Isime, Anto Lecky, Seyi Awolowo, Iyabo Ojo, Toke Makinwa, Biodun Okeowo (Omoborty), Vee Iye, among others.

Speaking about it, Akindele said: “SHE Must Be Obeyed’ is all about a character called ‘SHE’ and how she wants to remain at the top, not minding whoever is hurt, not minding who is trampled upon.