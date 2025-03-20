She-Fix 2025: NNPC Retail Celebrates Female Mechanics

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) Retail Limited (NRL) on Thursday marked another milestone with the successful hosting of She-Fix 2025, a landmark event dedicated to empowering women in automotive, technical, and energy sectors commemorating International Women’s Day.

The event, which took place recently at The Stable Center, Surulere, Lagos, attracted over 300 active participants as part of global celebrations marking this year’s International Women’s Day(IWD), according to a statement on Thursday.

It stated that it has as its theme “Driving Diversity and Powering Progress.”

It added that the event emphasized the critical role women play in driving innovation, national growth, and economic development.

It said: “Hands-on activities, engaging discussions, and technical demonstrations served to showcase the diverse talents and contributions

of women in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“The event also honoured female mechanics for their outstanding achievements, presenting awards in recognition of their significant contributions and dedication to their craft.

According to the statement, NNPC Retail’s Managing Director, Mr.Huub Stokman, highlighted the transformative vision behind She-Fix:

“She-Fix 2025 transcends the idea of a mere event—it represents our collective commitment to recognizing and elevating women’s voices and contributions across various industries.”

Senior Business Adviser, Mr.Cyprian Onwuegbu representing the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Limited, reiterated the company’s dedication to gender inclusivity:

“NNPC is steadfast in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion. She-Fix symbolizes our ongoing commitment to creating an equitable and

progressive workplace for women.”

According to the statement, attendees actively participated in Car Care 101 sessions, and live car diagnostics, and explored a lively marketplace promoting female-led businesses.

Special discounts on Oleum Lubricants and LPG NR-GAS further supported NNPC Retail’s commitment to empowering women in the energy sector.

