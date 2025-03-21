She-Fix 2025: NNPC Retail Celebrates Female Mechanics

Share

NNPC Retail Limited (NRL) marked another milestone with the successful hosting of She-Fix 2025, a landmark event dedicated to empowering women in automotive, technical, and energy sectors and commemorating International Women’s Day.

The event, which took place recently at The Stable Center, Surulere, Lagos, attracted over 300 active participants as part of global celebrations marking this year’s International Women’s Day(IWD), according to a statement yesterday.

It had as its theme “Driving Diversity and Powering Progress.” It added that the event emphasised the critical role women play in driving innovation, national growth, and economic development.

It said: “Hands-on activities,engaging discussions, and technical demonstrations served to showcase the diverse talents and contributions of women in traditionally male dominated industries.

“The event also honored female mechanics for their outstanding achievements, presenting awards in recognition of their significant contributions and dedication to their craft.

According to the statement, NNPC Retail’s Managing Director, Mr.Huub Stokman, highlighted the transformative vision behind She-Fix: “She-Fix 2025 transcends the idea of a mere event—it represents our collective commitment to recognizing and elevating women’s voices and contributions across various industries.”

